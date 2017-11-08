Wed November 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Putin-Trump bilateral in Vietnam ´likely´: Kremlin

Putin-Trump bilateral in Vietnam ´likely´: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will likely meet at the sidelines of the APEC summit but Moscow and Washington have yet to agree details, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Both leaders are headed to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Vietnamese city of Danang this weekend where Trump is set to address global CEOs.

"Putin and Trump both have full programmes and bilateral meetings, which have been arranged in advance and then there is the programme of the summit itself," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 

"That is why the relevant services are trying to determine the appropriate time and format" for a meeting between the two leaders, Peskov said, adding that "there is a strong likelihood of such a meeting".

The pair last met at the G20 summit in Germany in July.

Putin´s foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov said it would be "logical" for Trump and Putin to meet. 

"We are ready to hold a separate bilateral meeting," he told journalists. "There are things to discuss, from Syria to North Korea."

"There are many problems in bilateral relations. They are in a disastrous state," he said.

The US leader said Sunday that he thinks "it´s expected we´ll meet with Putin" to discuss North Korea.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have plummeted as a Washington probe has accused Trump´s former campaign aides of secretly meeting Kremlin-connected officials.

Russia has vehemently denied allegations of interfering in the US election last year that brought Trump to power.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

New Zealand's 'First Cat', the six-toed Paddles dies in accident

New Zealand's 'First Cat', the six-toed Paddles dies in accident
Indian teenager kills schoolmate to postpone exams

Indian teenager kills schoolmate to postpone exams
Four Japanese tourists killed in Thailand van crash

Four Japanese tourists killed in Thailand van crash
Roman temple restored deep under City of London

Roman temple restored deep under City of London
Load More load more