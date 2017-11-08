Afghan President orders probe into Pakistani diplomatic official’s death

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Pakistani consulate staff member, Rana Nayyar Iqbal, in Jalalabad and ordered security institutions to investigate the incident, Afghan media reported.

According to a statement issued by the Presidential Palace, Ghani also asked the security institutions to find out who was responsible for the attack, Tolo News reported.

The statement said government is responsible for ensuring the safety of foreign diplomatic staff and said security institutions need to take this seriously.

Nayyar's body was handed over to the Pakistani authorities at the Torkham border Tuesday morning.

Rana Nayyar, who worked as an assistant with the diplomatic mission, was gunned down by unknown attackers riding on motorbike outside his house in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on Monday.

Pakistan, strongly condemning the murder, had demanded of the Afghan government to enhance security of Pakistan’s diplomatic staff.

A senior Afghan official had been summoned to the Foreign Office on Monday to receive protest over the murder of Pakistani diplomatic official.