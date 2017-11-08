Zardari says holding meeting with Nawaz will be tantamount to high treason

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that holding a meeting or making a contact with Nawaz Sharif would be tantamount to an act of high treason.

Addressing party workers here, he said that the former premier had revealed his undemoctraic agenda by accusing the judges of being filled with hatred.

He said that the PPP would not allow Nawaz Sharif’s any conspiracy against democracy to succeed.

After an abortive attempt to blackmail judiciary Nawaz had launched personal attacks on the honourable judges.

Zardari went on to say that Nawaz had earlier pit his ministers against the Army after failing to dictate the armed forces.

He said that the former premier considers himself above the law and not answerable to courts.