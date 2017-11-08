Karachi's teenage boy can twist his head 180 degrees to look directly behind him

KARACHI: Muhammad Sameer has the unique skill to turn is head 180 degrees to look directly back.

The 14-year-old Karachi boy known as ‘human owl’hopes his skill will give him a chance to work in a Hollywood film, Daily Mail reported.

Sameer, who trains regularly to keep up his elasticity, uses his both hands to help rotate his head back over his shoulders.

The teenager said: 'I would have been six or seven when I saw an actor in a Hollywood horror movie turning his head to look behind him.

He added that the Hollywood actor fascinated him and he started practicing for it. Within a few months, I was able to do it, Sameer maintained.

'My mother slapped me when she saw me doing this and told me never to do it again as I might end up hurting my neck but with time she realised that I'm God gifted.

He said his dream is to work like that actor in Hollywood horror movies.

After his father fell ill, Sameer quit his studies and joined a dance group, Dangerous Boys, to earn a living and help his family run the household affairs.

Sajid Khan, 49, the father of Sameer had suffered heart strokes twice and left working at a textile mill.

Sameer’s mother said: 'He is only a kid but we have no other option. I wanted him to study and make a name for himself but destiny had something else in store.’

Sameer along with eight other members of the dance group performs at dance shows in Karachi and earns between £6 and £10.

I can make around £100 to £120 every month, he explained.

I work so that I can support my family. I don't want that due to lack of resources my four sisters do not have to quit studies, the Karachi boy said.

Sameer has found several fans in his dance group and never shies away from showing his incredible talent.