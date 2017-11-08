Wed November 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 8, 2017

PML-N rejects ‘irresponsible remarks’ against Nawaz in SC’s detailed verdict

PML-N rejects ‘irresponsible remarks’ against Nawaz in SC’s detailed verdict

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has strongly rejected the ‘irresponsible remarks’ against its chief and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif by a five-judge bench of the apex court in its detailed verdict on the review petition.

In a statement issued following a PML-N’s high-level meeting chaired by Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday, the party states: “Whatever is remarked in the detailed verdict against the most popular leader and the head of country’s largest political party, who remained prime minister of Pakistan thrice, does not fit the judicial language at any level.”

The contradictory remarks against Nawaz Sharif could not be a matter of pride for any court in the world, it states.

Rejecting the verdict, the PML-N says, “The entire judgement from top to bottom is an extremely horrific example of prejudice, anger and agitation.”

