November 08, 2017
November 8, 2017

Xi and wife join Trump, Melania in Forbidden City

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on Wednesday met with US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump in the Palace Museum, or the Forbidden City, in Beijing, as the US president began his three-day state visit to China.

The two leaders enjoyed a short tea break in the Forbidden City on Wednesday afternoon. Xi warmly welcomed Trump and thanked him for his hospitality at Mar-a-Lago in April. Xi said he hopes Trump and Melania have a pleasant stay in China, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

During the tea break, Trump used a tablet PC to show Xi a video of his granddaughter Arabella Kushner. In the video, Arabella sings in Chinese and recites the Three-Character Classic, an 800-year-old Song Dynasty text, and classical Chinese poetry.

Xi said Arabella speaks Chinese better, and said she has become a young celebrity in China. He added that he hopes she visits China in the future, Xinhua reported.

The Forbidden City, the former residence of China's imperial families during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, is a national landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site. It spans 72 hectares with a floor space of 150,000 square meters.

 

