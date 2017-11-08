N. Korean diplomat´s alcohol stash plundered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Neighbours say when three men kicked down the doors and burgled the home of a North Korean diplomat in Islamabad last month, it took them more than three hours to lug out their booty: thousands of bottles of Scotch whisky, beer and French wine.

The robbers came prepared. Police and witnesses said they brought three cars and a small truck to plunder Hyon Ki Yong´s trove of alcoholic drinks, which is worth more than $150,000 on the black market.

The police, who recovered much of the stash soon after the Oct.3 burglary, say that the three robbers were police officers and have issued arrest warrants for them and for a member of a well-known bootlegging family.

They have also arrested Hyon´s housekeeper.

Senior police and customs officials say the discovery of such a large amount of liquor has led them to conclude that some North Korean diplomats are involved in selling alcohol either to make money for themselves or to provide funds for the cash-starved regime in Pyongyang.

The North Korean government is facing increasingly tough United Nations-backed economic sanctions because of its nuclear weapons and missile development programs.

"This North Korean was involved in liquor selling," said a senior police official in Islamabad who is familiar with the investigation, in reference to Hyon.

The officer said North Korean diplomats in Pakistan had been doing this for years, though he didn't provide direct evidence

of such sales.

Reuters could not independently verify that Hyon had been selling alcohol.

A diplomat from the North Korean embassy declined to comment on Hyon´s case, or the wider allegations about alcohol sales.

"It has been discussed between the embassy and MOFA (Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs)," said the diplomat, who put the phone down before identifying himself.

He did not respond to subsequent calls.

Reuters was unable to reach Hyon for comment. The investigating police officer, Ishtiaq Hussain, said that the housekeeper, Boota Masih, had "confessed" to his role in the crime and had provided all the details.

Masih is in custody and he could not be reached for comment.

Reuters couldn´t determine if he has a lawyer. One of the officers being sought by police, Malik Asif, told Reuters when contacted by phone that he denies being involved in the burglary.

He said he is currently in hiding. He said he had no doubt that North Koreans were involved in the alcohol smuggling business.

"They have been doing this business for a long time," he added.

Some foreign diplomats in Islamabad have long-held suspicions that North Korean diplomats in Pakistan are involved in bootlegging.

Pakistan denies being lax in policing such behaviour by North Korean diplomats.

When asked about this particular case, foreign ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal told Reuters: "Pakistan is actively investigating the case and any indiscretion, if proven, will be punished as per national and international laws.

