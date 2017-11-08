Sly Cooper trailer relives Robbin Hood

PARIS: Trailer of animated series based on best-selling PlayStation videogame series, ‘Sly Cooper’ has been released recently.

The series, which was earlier planned to be a movie, has reportedly been transformed into a TV show. The release date has not been disclosed by the producers; Technicolor Animation Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The videogame of which millions of copies were sold was introduced to the market in 2002.

Plot: Sly Cooper follows the adventures of an irresistibly charismatic raccoon, a modern-day Robin Hood, who restores justice to his city one theft at a time. Sly is aided by his two best friends, a muscular hippo named Murray and a brainy turtle named Bentley.

Hot on Sly’s trail is Inspector Carmelita Fox, a morally upright cop with an unfortunate crush on the charming bandit, as well as a band of villains, each one more strange and colorful than the last.

The producers are confident that the show will receive positive feedback.

"There is no doubt that teenagers will be happy to rediscover their beloved game as a series," said Sandrine Nguyen, Managing Director, Technicolor Animation Productions.