Austin-Healey’s most extravagant gold-plated car

LONDON: Plated with 24-carat gold, Austin-Healey’s 1950 100-Six “Goldie” is set to go under the hammer at a New York auction house next month and is tipped to sell for £420,000.

It is undoubtedly the ‘most extravagant model ever built’ by the British company, reported UK media.

Featured in the 1958 London Motor Show, the 100-Six "Goldie" got its name from the 24-carat gold exterior it boasts on the body finishings and wheels.

Originally built as a project to dazzle the audience at the 50s car show, the drop top was manufactured in private away from the firm's regularly operating hours in the United States.

