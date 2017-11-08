Austin-Healey’s most extravagant gold-plated car

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Plated with 24-carat gold, Austin-Healey’s 1950 100-Six “Goldie” is set to go under the hammer at a New York auction house next month and is tipped to sell for £420,000.
It is undoubtedly the ‘most extravagant model ever built’ by the British company, reported UK media.
Featured in the 1958 London Motor Show, the 100-Six "Goldie" got its name from the 24-carat gold exterior it boasts on the body finishings and wheels.
Originally built as a project to dazzle the audience at the 50s car show, the drop top was manufactured in private away from the firm's regularly operating hours in the United States.
