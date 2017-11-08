Fuming Nawaz accuses judges of harbourbing anger against him

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who failed to get any relief from the accountability court on Wednesday accused judges of harboring grudge and anger against him.

Besides rejecting his plea for joint trial in three corruption references, the accountability court indicted him again in the references filed by the National Accountability Court (NAB).

The ousted prime minister pleaded not guilty and said he was deprived of fair trial and basic rights.

In a brief media interaction outside the court, Sharif said: “I knew decision will not be in my favour because these judges are exploding with grudge and anger and their anger is evident from their words used in the verdict.”

Referring to the apex court's detailed verdict in his review petitions on Panama case, he further said the words that were used would become “dark chapter in history”.

The SC on Tuesday issued a 23-page detailed verdict saying that the ousted prime minister tried to fool the top court and people, both inside and outside of Parliament, and never came up before the court with a whole truth.

The July 28 verdict had led to disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister for being dishonest.

Authored by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, the detailed verdict said no error had been identified in the verdict that could be reviewed.