‘Sherlock Gnomes’ trailer released

Sherlock Gnomes is the sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo and Juliet.

The story is about a titular couple newly arrived in the English capital. The story took a turn when their friends and family went missing. They requested the legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes (Johnny Depp), to do the job of tracing them.

The sworn protector of London’s garden gnomes arrives with his sidekick Watson (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to investigate the case. The mystery lead the garden partiers on a rollicking adventure where they will meet all new ornaments and explore an undiscovered side of the city.

Ejiofor, Mary J. Blige and Johnny Depp are new to the franchise, which is directed by Kung Fu Panda co-helmer John Stevenson from a script by Ben Zazove. Elton John and his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin composed original music for the toon.