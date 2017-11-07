'Seat of justice spewing venom', Maryam reacts to SC's verdict

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in her tweets, has strongly criticized the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court on the review petitions filled by his father in the PanamLeaks case.

While reacting angrily on apex court's decision, in a series of tweets, she went on to say that it was the first time she has witnessed the “seat of justice spewing venom.”

The latest decision is based more on 'adjectives' than law. First time witnessed seat of justice spewing venom. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 7, 2017

Maryam has emerged as the most vocal in criticising and reviling the opponents of PML-N since Supreme court's July 28 judgement.

In another tweet, She said; "This decision could only be under immense pressure otherwise such travesty of justice is unimaginable."

This decision could only be under immense pressure otherwise such travesty of justice is unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/hxuvSvPu1e — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 7, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, The Supreme Court of Pakistan issued a detailed verdict on the review petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against the apex court’s July 28 judgement.

The detailed verdict comprising 23 pages said that no error had been identified in the Panama case, which could be reviewed. The accountability court is free to decide on the basis of nature of evidence.

The verdict penned by Justice Ejaz Afzal said that Nawaz Sharif never spoke truth to the court. He had always tried to befool people inside and outside the parliament and judiciary. It would had been far better if the prime minister had resigned with honour instead of lying to the court, the verdict added.