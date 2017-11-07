Saudi says companies with ties to corruption suspects will not be disrupted: state news

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia´s crown prince directed ministers on Tuesday to ensure that national and multinational companies, including those wholly or partly owned by individuals under investigation in sweeping anti-corruption probe, were not disrupted.

"The Council recognised the importance of these companies for the national economy, and the importance of ensuring that investors could operate with confidence in Saudi Arabia," the state news agency said in a report.