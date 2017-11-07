Pakistan on top of T20I points table

Pakistan are now on 124 points while New Zealand have slipped from their pre-series 125 points to 120 points.

Pakistan have regained the top position in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I team rankings after having briefly attained the rank during the series between India and New Zealand.



New Zealand had slipped behind Pakistan after India won the opening match of the three-match series against New Zealand and Pakistan once again find themselves at the top after India completed a 2-1 series win in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.



