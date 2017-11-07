World Cup, Olympics terror threats growing, says Interpol

DOHA: Terror and cyber-security threats to major global sporting events, including football´s World Cup and the Olympics, are growing, Interpol´s secretary general warned on Wednesday.

Speaking on the fringes of a security conference in Doha, where the 2022 World Cup will be held, Jurgen Stock said "a spectrum" of threats, which also included hooliganism, now existed for big sports events.

"It´s a spectrum of threats and, unfortunately, these threats are increasing," Stock told reporters.

"It´s getting more international and it´s getting more complex and that requires more than ever that law enforcement agencies cooperate."

Stock cited recent threats to sports events including hooliganism at the 2016 Euros, cyber-crimes at the Rio Olympics and media reports about the risk of terror attacks at the World Cup next year.

He was a headline speaker at the "Major Event Safety and Security Conference", a two-day event billed as the first of its kind.Also speaking was Hassan al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the body overseeing organisation of Qatar´s 2022 World Cup.

He told those in the audience that Qatar would host a World Cup that is "robustly safe and secure".