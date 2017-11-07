Tue November 07, 2017
November 7, 2017

Panama judgement: SC issues detailed verdict on Sharif family's review petitions

After Panama Papers: Paradise Papers shake and shock world

ISLAMABAD: A treasure trove of documents has further unmasked the secretive world of tax havens...

SC detailed judgement clearly states Nawaz tried to fool parliament, court: Imran

SC detailed judgement clearly states Nawaz tried to fool parliament, court: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Supreme Court’s detailed judgement on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif review petition's rejection has clearly stated that Nawaz tried to fool parliament, the court and the people.

Imran said the judgement stated Nawaz can't fool all the people all the time.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a detailed verdict on the review petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against the apex court’s July 28 judgement.

Earlier, the apex court had dismissed the review petitions filed by the former premier, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the Panama Papers case on Sept 15 this year.

Imran Khan, in a series of tweets said, “In this SC detailed judgement, Nawaz now has a definitive answer to his constant cry of "mujhe kyun nikala (Why I was ousted)."

Khan went on to say Maryam Nawaz’s beneficial ownership of Mayfair flats is also clearly established now.

“Since Maryam did not have resources to purchase flats in 1993 it is evident Nawaz Sharif bought these flats with money stolen and laundered from Pakistan,” Imran added.

