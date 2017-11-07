Plane makes emergency landing in India after angry wife finds her husband cheating on her

CHENNAI, India: A Bali-bound plane from Doha made an emergency landing in Indian city Chennai when a woman caused commotion after she spied on her husband’s cell phone and found he had been cheating on her.

According to Times of India, the Iranian woman also accompanying her young child on the flight from Doha to Bali unlocked her sleeping hubby’s phone by putting his finger on the home button.

She got furious after finding evidence that her husband had been cheating on her.

Later, the woman, who is reportedly drunk, started a fight with her husband and “misbehaved” when flight crew tried to calm her down.

The situation forced the pilot to divert the plane to Chennai, where the family was offloaded.

The family, later, flew to Kuala Lumpur, where they boarded a flight back to Doha.