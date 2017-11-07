Panama judgement: SC issues detailed verdict on Sharif family's review petitions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a detailed verdict on the review petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against the apex court’s July 28 judgement.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed the review petitions filed by the former premier, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the Panama Papers case on Sept 15 this year.

The detailed verdict comprising 23 pages said that no error had been identified in the Panama case, which could be reviewed. The accountability court is free to decide on the basis of nature of evidence.

It says the trial court has the authority to reject weak evidence and the facts about disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister were uncontroversial. One cannot say that the decision had surprised the ex-PM, it added.

The court says that the petitioner's point of view of declaring disqualified without evidence under 184/3 was not correct.

In the detailed, the apex court had cleared that it's verdict would not make any affect on the accountability court's judgement.