Tue November 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
November 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Corps commander lauds Pak team for qualifying for Street Children Football World Cup

Corps commander lauds Pak team for qualifying for Street Children Football World Cup

RAWALPINDI:  Commander 10 Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza met Children of football team of Mirpur (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) who won "12th Open All Russia Football Competition- Future Depend on You- 2017" held in  Moscow from 25 to 28 October 2017, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, he appreciated achievement of the young children and assured support for their training and assistance .

Pakistani team has qualified for Street Children Football World Cup scheduled in Russia in March 2018.

"Proud Pakistani team won all the matches of the tournament including defeating India and Russia," the ISPR said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

West Indies' tour of Pakistan postponed due to Lahore smog

West Indies' tour of Pakistan postponed due to Lahore smog
CM Sindh approves Rs100m annual grant for hockey federation

CM Sindh approves Rs100m annual grant for hockey federation
Sock secures London berth with first Masters 1000 crown

Sock secures London berth with first Masters 1000 crown
Inzamam joins Lahore Qalandars as an adviser

Inzamam joins Lahore Qalandars as an adviser
Load More load more