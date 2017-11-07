Corps commander lauds Pak team for qualifying for Street Children Football World Cup

RAWALPINDI: Commander 10 Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza met Children of football team of Mirpur (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) who won "12th Open All Russia Football Competition- Future Depend on You- 2017" held in Moscow from 25 to 28 October 2017, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, he appreciated achievement of the young children and assured support for their training and assistance .

Pakistani team has qualified for Street Children Football World Cup scheduled in Russia in March 2018.

"Proud Pakistani team won all the matches of the tournament including defeating India and Russia," the ISPR said.