Tue November 07, 2017
World

AFP
November 7, 2017

Gunmen storm Kabul TV station in ongoing attack

Gunmen storm Kabul TV station in ongoing attack

KABUL: -Gunmen stormed a television station in Kabul Tuesday and many staff were still in the building, an employee told AFP, describing the attack as ongoing.

"I saw three attackers on security cameras entering the TV station building.

They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing," said Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door.

