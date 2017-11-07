Tue November 07, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 7, 2017

'Apocalypse Road' trailer is out

The trailer, poster and stills from the upcoming Hollywood film have been released.

The film tells the story two sisters who are hunted down and separated by a gang of ruthless killers who are intent on creating their own twisted form of law and order.

The sisters must fight through this new, dangerous world to stay alive, in the hopes of being reunited, and escaping to freedom.

The cast of this film, featuring scenic and picturesque scenes,  includes Ashlyn McEvers, Billy Blair and Nellie Sciutto.

Written and directed by Brett Bentman, the film will be released on December 5.

 

