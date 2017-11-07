Melania Trump embraced by Japanese students

TOKYO: First lady Melania Trump, who is on 13-day Asia visit with US President Donald Trump, spent the early part of the morning on her second day in Japan being a dutiful dignitary spouse.

According to US media, a meet-up of the Japan and United States dignitaries came next, complete with anthems and red carpet pomp and circumstance. Melania Trump was characteristically stoic for most of the action, walking through the motions until, finally, it was time to split off from her husband and join first lady Akie Abe for their solo afternoon adventures.

At the sight of the 200 or so uniformed students assembled to greet her in the school's gymnasium, Trump's face lit up -- she high-fived them, was drowned in hugs and posed for a group photo, where, like the kids, she made a peace sign with her two fingers.

A Japanese calligraphy lesson was next; the fourth-grade classroom erupted in applause as the two first ladies entered, mindfully watching the children draw brush strokes.

"Beautiful characters," Trump said as she paused to admire their work. At one point, she even sat down at a small table, answering, "fantastic, would love to," to a question of whether she, too, would like to try.

After months of relative mystery, often standing quietly beside her husband, eyes hidden behind those ever-present giant sunglasses, the first lady is emerging lately as a soothing presence in an otherwise tumultuous administration. Her recently announced platform centers around helping children, with the goal of leaving the next generation in a better position than current one.

As Abe and Trump left the elementary school, a band played "Over the Rainbow," and the youngest students enthusiastically waved little US and Japanese flags.