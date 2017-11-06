Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar to appear before accountability court today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law captain (Rtd) Safdar will appear before the accountability court today, in NAB reference.

As per details, the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, along with her daughter Maryam Nawaz, arrived in Islamabad from Lahore on Monday to appear before the accountability court.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir will hear the case, while Nawaz Sharif plea to club all the references will also be heard on the same day.

The meeting of ruling party PML-N was held with the chair of its president Nawaz Sharif at Punjab House Islamabad to discuss political strategy and course of action for the general elections in 2018, which was attended by the senior party leaders, including, Maryam Nawaz and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

It is learned that PML-N president has formed a five-member committee for contacting political parties on a constitutional amendment bill regarding new delimitations. The committee includes National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Law Minister Zahid Hamid, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ameer Muqam and Abdul Qadir Baloch.

The committee was directed to contact concerned political parties and present its report, they added.

On October 19, the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband retired Captain Mohammad Safdar were indicted by an accountability court in Islamabad in connection with a reference pertaining to the Avenfield flats filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).