Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Environment

AFP
November 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Deer kills French hunter in ´uncommon´ attack

Deer kills French hunter in ´uncommon´ attack

Lille: A 62-year-old man died while taking part in a hunt in the Paris area Monday after being charged by a deer that fatally gored him, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am (0900 GMT) in the Compiegne national park, about 85 kilometres (53 miles) northeast of Paris.

The man was acting as a beater when he was struck. He "was charged and pierced by a deer which stabbed him with his antlers," a police spokesman said.

The hunter, who was not carrying a rifle, died of internal bleeding before emergency services could arrive. Police said this type of death was "uncommon".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Environment

Community support to secure ecosystem in coastal area near Sonmiani brings fruit

Community support to secure ecosystem in coastal area near Sonmiani brings fruit
Surging water at Hukou Waterfall attracts many

Surging water at Hukou Waterfall attracts many
Hundreds of dead sea turtles found floating off El Salvador

Hundreds of dead sea turtles found floating off El Salvador
Concentration of CO2 in atmosphere hits record high: UN

Concentration of CO2 in atmosphere hits record high: UN
Load More load more