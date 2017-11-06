West Indies' tour of Pakistan postponed due to Lahore smog

LAHORE: The three-match Twenty20 International series between Pakistan and the West Indies to be held here later this month may be postponed, reported by a local daily on Monday.

According to the paper, a senior PCB official said the bilateral T20 series may be postponed due to two reasons: the thick blanket of smog in Lahore, and the commitment of West Indies' major players to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"The PCB and the West Indies Cricket Board had agreed that West Indies will tour Pakistan in November, but now it is unlikely to happen because of the smog and some other reasons," the official said.

The Meteorological Department has been unable to specify a timeframe for the dissipation of the smog, he added.

All the three matches of the T20 series were expected to be held in Lahore.

The PCB official also said both the boards are now deliberating other possible dates for the series.

However, the tour is expected to take place after March 2018, the PCB official said.