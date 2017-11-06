Twenty-five dead in Senegal road accident

SAINT LOUIS, Senegal: Twenty-five people were killed on Monday when a packed minibus and a bus collided in northern Senegal, emergency services said.

The minibus had been heading to the central city of Touba, taking people to an annual pilgrimage of the Mourides, a Sufi Muslim brotherhood.

The vehicle had an official capacity of 14 people but was carrying 27 at the time, 24 of whom were killed. The 25th fatality was the driver of the bus.

The state-run news agency APS, quoting hospital sources, said "at least" 25 people had died.