US resumes limited visa services in Turkey

ANKARA: The United States said Monday it is resuming limited visa services in Turkey, following an almost month-long suspension in a diplomatic row between the two NATO allies.

"We believe the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow for the resumption of limited visa services in Turkey," the US embassy in Ankara said on its website.

The move by the United States comes a day ahead of a trip to Washington by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, during which he is due to hold talks with US Vice President Mike Pence.

The US embassy made the decision last month after one of the Istanbul consulate´s Turkish staffers was arrested, saying it needed to carry out a security assessment.

The employee was charged with links to the group of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for last year´s failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The employee remains in jail.

But the embassy on Monday said it had received "initial high-level assurances" from Turkey that "no additional local employees of our mission in Turkey (are) under investigation".

It added that there were also assurances that local staff would not be "detained or arrested for performing their official duties".