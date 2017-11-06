Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Iran rejects Saudi blame over missile, alleges war crimes

Iran rejects Saudi blame over missile, alleges war crimes

TEHRAN: Iran dismissed Saudi accusations Monday that it was responsible for a missile attack on Riyadh from Yemen, saying rebels fired it in retaliation for Saudi "war crimes" in the conflict-riven country.

An Iranian foreign ministry statement quoted its spokesman Bahram Ghassemi as saying the accusations by the Saudi-led coalition were "unjust, irresponsible, destructive and provocative".

Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed the ballistic missile launched on Saturday from Yemen, where the kingdom leads a coalition in support of the recognised government against Houthi rebels.

Ghassemi said the missile was fired by the Houthi in response "to war crimes and several years of aggression by the Saudis".

The missile attack, the foreign ministry spokesman said, was "an independent action in response to this aggression," and Iran had nothing to do with it.

He also called on Riyadh to halt its "empty accusations" and its attacks on "defenceless and innocent people as soon as possible and to pave the way for inter-Yemeni dialogue to bring peace to the country".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Endangered vaquita porpoise dies in captivity

Endangered vaquita porpoise dies in captivity
Erdogan hails opera house project as ´symbol´ of Istanbul

Erdogan hails opera house project as ´symbol´ of Istanbul
Kashmiris observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day

Kashmiris observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day
China slams Indian defence minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

China slams Indian defence minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh
Load More load more