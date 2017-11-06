China´s military ordered to pledge total loyalty to Xi

BEIJING: China´s military has been ordered to pledge absolute loyalty to President Xi Jinping while a paramilitary police force now literally sings his praises, further cementing his place as the country´s most powerful leader in decades.

The world´s largest armed forces should be "absolutely loyal, honest and reliable to Xi", said a new guideline issued by the Central Military Commission and reported by state news agency Xinhua late Sunday.

China´s military personnel of around two million is technically the armed force of the ruling Communist Party rather than the state.

The commission´s calls for fidelity to Xi shows the extent to which he has consolidated power since having his eponymous philosophy written into the party constitution last month.

Xi´s political philosophy -- Xi Jinping Thought -- should also guide the strengthening of the military, Xinhua said of the new guideline.

"The army should follow Xi´s command, answer to his order, and never worry him," Xinhua quoted the guideline as saying.

For decades China has been governed in an ostensibly collective fashion by the party´s elite Politburo Standing Committee.

But Xi has increasingly centralised power and looks to be following in the footsteps of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

On Sunday, a song titled "Be a good soldier for Chairman Xi" was released by the People´s Armed Police, a paramilitary force under the Military Commission.

Nearly a half-century ago, the army sang "Be a good soldier for Chairman Mao".

Xi became chairman of the military commission when he came to power in 2012 and last year acquired the new title of commander-in-chief of the joint forces battle command centre.

He has also presided over a corruption crackdown that felled some of the country´s highest-ranking military officers.