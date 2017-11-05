Sun November 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Allies of anti-CPEC elements are enemies of Pakistan, says Palijo

KARACHI: President Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Ayaz Latif Palijo on Sunday said that Allies of those opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project are enemies of the Pakistan.

He was addressing the participants of Mohabbat-e-Sindh (Love for Sindh) march at Tibet Centre in Karachi, which was held in protest against rising corruption, terrorism and extremism in Sindh and conspiracies against the CPEC.

He said that that there is no room for enemies of the state in Pakistan anymore and his party will strongly oppose cons of CPEC.

He further said that NAB should arrest corrupt elements and file cases against them instead of plea bargaining. "Let us support for improving the Sindh," Palijo said.

Earlier in October, he had accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari of conspiring with the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for a renewed national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

