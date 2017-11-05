Pakistan Calling film festival: a beam into ‘amid struggle and dignity’

Reservation to Pakistan Calling Film Festival filled up with art devotees for screening of persons whose only survivals are their ethics, struggle and the streets.

Saturday was when teamwork of Karachi Biennale with Patient and Family Centered Care (PCFF) brought their limelight on lessons of ‘decline to greed, bringing six cinematics in wake of WITNESS, a platform on diverse art.

'Witness', is a journey of mountaineers on how their courage elevate their craft skills, portraying struggles of being a woman in a male dominant society, next with humanity of gutter cleaners that is masked with tainted lifecycle, the non-fiction cinematic short films brought a vivid recognition to what their life actually means.

The relief to learn that the 1947 partition based short film ‘Taqseem’ is fiction due to its nature; where Seraj-us-Salikin had although screened the strain that arises when it comes to dividing an asset equally, the lesson more on diverted to worry that brutal killing is yet everywhere.

The mild story to ‘Doorbeen’ by Aamir Mughal formed how fantasy plunged into miserable life of a soldier stationed on eastern borderline of Pakistan-India back in the 1970’s zone. The binoculars become the only connection to decide of him falling in affection and dwelling in illusions.

A special selection ‘These Birds Walk’ to which Bassam Tariq and Omar Mullick lent a hand to the audience to picture where escapes can lead children to; the streets, an orphanage or the home they flee from. The story also seemed to determine how role of an ambulance driver assemble fate of the runaway kids.

“It brings such peace to watch the meaningful stories; these short films make me feel like home,” an attendee said, “it is comforting because these meaningful non-fictions bring me to realize that dignity is there.”

The screening to these pieces by Iara Lee, Naseer Ahmed Rind, Mobeen Ansari and other mentioned film makers took venue to ZVMG Rangoonwala Auditorium. Same place where Karachi Biennale held version of its exhibition ‘Witness’ exclusively featuring digital photography at the VM Art Gallery, where the exhibition ends on November 5.