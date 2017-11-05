MQM all set to hold power show in Karachi

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will hold a rally against the preliminary results of the census today.

The MQM accuses authorities of “rigging” census results which shows the population a little less than 15 million. The MQM, however, claims the population has surpassed 20 million.

MQM leaders have been distributing pamphlets to invite its supporters to the rally to be held at its political stronghold Liaquatabad.

MQM leader Farooq Satttar on Saturday visited Jama Cloth Market as part of party’s campaign to attract large number of people to the rally.

Speaking to the media, he said the central government has done no favour to Karachi by launching the Metro Bus project in the city in nine years.

Earlier, MQM leaders Kanwar Navid Jameel, Kamran Tesori and Rauf Siddiqui visited the venue of the rally. Speaking to media, Jameel termed the census results regarding Karachi population as injustice.

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan visited different parts of Karachi’s central district.

Workers of Pak Sarzameen Party and the MQM chanted slogans against each other as the former’s rally moved past the MQM camp before Hassan’s visit to the district.