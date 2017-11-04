Sat November 04, 2017
World

AFP
November 5, 2017

Saudi Arabia takes first step towards nuclear plant tender

Saudis intercept ´ballistic missile´ northeast of Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday intercepted and destroyed a "ballistic missile" northeast of the capital Riyadh after it was launched from Yemen, state media reported.

"Saudi air Defense intercepts ballistic missile northeast of Riyadh," Saudi state TV said.

State-run news channel Al-Ekhbariya said the missile "was of limited size (and) no injuries or damage" were reported.

The missile was destroyed near Riyadh´s King Khaled international airport, which was functioning normally, it added.

Yemen´s Huthi rebels claimed they had fired the missile, targeting the airport, the Huthis´ Al-Masirah television said.

