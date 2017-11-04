Saudis intercept ´ballistic missile´ northeast of Riyadh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday intercepted and destroyed a "ballistic missile" northeast of the capital Riyadh after it was launched from Yemen, state media reported.
"Saudi air Defense intercepts ballistic missile northeast of Riyadh," Saudi state TV said.
State-run news channel Al-Ekhbariya said the missile "was of limited size (and) no injuries or damage" were reported.
The missile was destroyed near Riyadh´s King Khaled international airport, which was functioning normally, it added.
Yemen´s Huthi rebels claimed they had fired the missile, targeting the airport, the Huthis´ Al-Masirah television said.
