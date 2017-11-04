Imran says Nawaz Sharif is already minussed

NAROWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif is already ‘minussed’.

Addressing a public meeting here, Khan said Nawaz had claimed that he was not going minus. But, I say you (Nawaz) have minussed as the Supreme Court had disqualified you, the PTI chief added.

I have never seen a weaker prime minister than Abbasi. He has even broken the record of Shaukat Aziz, he maintained.

While addressing to the prime minister, Khan said that don’t think you (Abbasi) will buy people by giving Rs94 billion to your MNAs.

He said that the corrupt people using name of poor had become billionaires. Pakistan has now awakened and is ready for a change, he added.

He claimed that he would collect taxes worth Rs8000 billion after coming into power. We will bring honest and efficient people to national institutions. We need to improve our governance as no one is willing to invest money here due to corruption.

The PTI chief said that after coming into power he would give equal rights to minorities in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Earlier, the PTI chief also addressed a rally in Lodhran.