Vandeweghe downs Barty to reach Elite Trophy final

ZHUHAI, China: America´s CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals of the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Saturday, ending the Australian´s impressive run in the tournament.

Barty, who beat former world number one Angelique Kerber and Russia´s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova earlier in the week, tumbled out of the competition after a tough match that Vandeweghe won in two sets 6-3, 6-3 in just one hour and two minutes.

Vandeweghe, the number two seed, will now face Germany´s Julia Goerges in the final at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai.

Goerges, seeded seventh, earlier hammered Anastasija Sevastova also in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, in one hour and 11 minutes.

Vandeweghe told journalists after the match she didn´t do anything differently.

"Maybe just a longer warm-up today," she said. "But my day was pretty much normal. I woke up at noon, stayed in my room all darn day, and then you know, played some tennis. That was it. Just another day."

Asked about tomorrow´s final, she added: "I think I´ll just keep rolling with the nonsense I have been rolling with this week.

"You know, keeping the hashtags live, #I´mjustheresoIdontgetfined, and I enjoy myself."

The 25-year-old earlier this week said she had planned to miss most of the China tournaments but, at least with the China Open, had shown up to avoid a fine.