Vandeweghe downs Barty to reach Elite Trophy final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ZHUHAI, China: America´s CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals of the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Saturday, ending the Australian´s impressive run in the tournament.
Barty, who beat former world number one Angelique Kerber and Russia´s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova earlier in the week, tumbled out of the competition after a tough match that Vandeweghe won in two sets 6-3, 6-3 in just one hour and two minutes.
Vandeweghe, the number two seed, will now face Germany´s Julia Goerges in the final at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai.
Goerges, seeded seventh, earlier hammered Anastasija Sevastova also in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, in one hour and 11 minutes.
Vandeweghe told journalists after the match she didn´t do anything differently.
"Maybe just a longer warm-up today," she said. "But my day was pretty much normal. I woke up at noon, stayed in my room all darn day, and then you know, played some tennis. That was it. Just another day."
Asked about tomorrow´s final, she added: "I think I´ll just keep rolling with the nonsense I have been rolling with this week.
"You know, keeping the hashtags live, #I´mjustheresoIdontgetfined, and I enjoy myself."
The 25-year-old earlier this week said she had planned to miss most of the China tournaments but, at least with the China Open, had shown up to avoid a fine.
ZHUHAI, China: America´s CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals of the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Saturday, ending the Australian´s impressive run in the tournament.
Barty, who beat former world number one Angelique Kerber and Russia´s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova earlier in the week, tumbled out of the competition after a tough match that Vandeweghe won in two sets 6-3, 6-3 in just one hour and two minutes.
Vandeweghe, the number two seed, will now face Germany´s Julia Goerges in the final at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai.
Goerges, seeded seventh, earlier hammered Anastasija Sevastova also in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, in one hour and 11 minutes.
Vandeweghe told journalists after the match she didn´t do anything differently.
"Maybe just a longer warm-up today," she said. "But my day was pretty much normal. I woke up at noon, stayed in my room all darn day, and then you know, played some tennis. That was it. Just another day."
Asked about tomorrow´s final, she added: "I think I´ll just keep rolling with the nonsense I have been rolling with this week.
"You know, keeping the hashtags live, #I´mjustheresoIdontgetfined, and I enjoy myself."
The 25-year-old earlier this week said she had planned to miss most of the China tournaments but, at least with the China Open, had shown up to avoid a fine.
Comments