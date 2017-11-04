Bilawal calls for spreading Bhittai's message of love, peace

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday emphasised the need to spread Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s message of peace and love for the mankind.

On the eve of 274th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, the PPP chairman said that Sindh is the land of Sufism and it shall remain the same for future.

Bilawal termed his party as the continuity of Sufi thoughts in the modern times as it has also sacrificed its popular leaders for their struggle for downtrodden.

He said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was a towering philosopher who promoted brotherhood and tranquility in the society.

Meanwhile, Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani on Saturday inaugurated the 274th Urs of great Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai here.

Talking to media, Durrani said that he had visited the shrine to pay tribute to the great sufi saint.