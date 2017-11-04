Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's 274th Urs kicks off in Bhit Shah

HYDERABAD: Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani on Saturday inaugurated the 274th Urs of great Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai here.

The acting governor was accompanied by Ghulam Shah Jeelani, Special Assistant to CM for Auqaf.

The devotees listened traditional raag of Shah Latif on the shrine’s premises.

Talking to media, Durrani said that he had visited the shrine to pay tribute to the great sufi saint.

He said that all possible efforts would be made for strengthening democracy in the country.

He added that present political scenario does not reflect any favour for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, the acting governor said that the Pakistan People's Party had always honored the judiciary, therefore, it expects the same conduct from Nawaz Sharif to face cases.

The development of Bhit Shah has always been on the top priority of PPP government. District Council Matiari Chairman Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman has been putting efforts for the development of the area. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also taking keen interest as he is likely to visit the shrine in the next couple of days, Durrani added.

Replying to a question regarding recent harassment cases of girl students at the universities, he said that once investigation is completed, the culprits will be brought to the justice.

Agha Siraj Durrani also inaugurated the Cultural Village and Agricultural Exhibition during annual Urs celebrations.