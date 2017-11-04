Sat November 04, 2017
World

AFP
November 4, 2017

Kremlin says no cooperation between Russia and US on N Korea

MOSCOW: There is no cooperation between Russia and US on North Korea issue for the time being, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

"There is no cooperation so far. Only periodic exchanges of views," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may meet at an Asian economic summit in Vietnam next week.

