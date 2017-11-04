Kremlin says no cooperation between Russia and US on N Korea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: There is no cooperation between Russia and US on North Korea issue for the time being, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.
"There is no cooperation so far. Only periodic exchanges of views," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may meet at an Asian economic summit in Vietnam next week.
