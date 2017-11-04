New Zealand to bat against India in 2nd T20

RAJKOT, India: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first in a must-win second Twenty20 international against India in Rajkot on Saturday.

The visitors, who trail in the three-match series 1-0, made two changes to the side beaten by 53 runs in the opening game.

Paceman Adam Milne and wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips make the XI in place of Tim Southee and Tom Latham.

"It looks like a good surface. It is important that we put up a good score and come out strong to defend it," Williamson said at the toss.

India made just one change to their starting lineup after giving veteran fast bowler Ashish Nehra a winning farewell to his playing career in Delhi on Wednesday.

Fellow pace bowler Mohammed Siraj has been handed his international debut.

"We always wanted to bowl first anyway. Not such a bad thing to lose the toss. The support staff came in last evening and spotted some dew on the outfield," skipper Virat Kohli said.

"The dew could be an advantage in the second innings for us."

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and Nandan (IND), TV Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)