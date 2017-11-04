Iqbal says only state can declare jihad

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that only the state has the right to declare jihad, adding no one should divide the nation on the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat issue.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Nadra office here, Iqbal said “only the state and not any individual could decide about the religion/faith of any one”.

He said that the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat law exists in its original form.

He said that one should avoid holding rallies and protests on this matter.

I expect that Ulema would play their role in this connection, Iqbal added.

Speaking about law and order situation in Karachi, the minister said that the port city is more peaceful today than 2013.

Terrorism and sectarianism has declined upto 80 percent in the country.

About the economy, he said that the wheels of economy were picking up pace.

He vowed to foil all conspiracies of enemies.