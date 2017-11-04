Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Goerges beats Sevastova to book final spot in Zhuhai

Goerges beats Sevastova to book final spot in Zhuhai

ZHUHAI, China: Germany´s Julia Goerges hammered Anastasija Sevastova at the WTA Elite Trophy on Saturday to book her spot in the final.

Goerges, seventh seed, overpowered the Latvian in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai.

The 29-year-old, making her debut in the tournament, is set to finish the year in the top 20 of the WTA rankings for the first time since 2012.

Goerges has been on a winning streak recently and proved to be a tough opponent from the outset, breaking Sevastova in the first game.

She continued to dominate in the second set with a score of 4-1 after five games before she finally took Sevastova down.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Fifth BPL edition to begin today, Pak players to feature in event

Fifth BPL edition to begin today, Pak players to feature in event
Hafeez’s tweet of little rockstar while shopping is gaining applause

Hafeez’s tweet of little rockstar while shopping is gaining applause
'Witchcraft helps SL win Test series', Sarfaraz dispels Chandimal’s claim

'Witchcraft helps SL win Test series', Sarfaraz dispels Chandimal’s claim
Hafeez undergoes biomechanics bowling test

Hafeez undergoes biomechanics bowling test
Load More load more