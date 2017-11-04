Goerges beats Sevastova to book final spot in Zhuhai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ZHUHAI, China: Germany´s Julia Goerges hammered Anastasija Sevastova at the WTA Elite Trophy on Saturday to book her spot in the final.
Goerges, seventh seed, overpowered the Latvian in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai.
The 29-year-old, making her debut in the tournament, is set to finish the year in the top 20 of the WTA rankings for the first time since 2012.
Goerges has been on a winning streak recently and proved to be a tough opponent from the outset, breaking Sevastova in the first game.
She continued to dominate in the second set with a score of 4-1 after five games before she finally took Sevastova down.
