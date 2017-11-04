Goerges beats Sevastova to book final spot in Zhuhai

ZHUHAI, China: Germany´s Julia Goerges hammered Anastasija Sevastova at the WTA Elite Trophy on Saturday to book her spot in the final.

Goerges, seventh seed, overpowered the Latvian in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai.

The 29-year-old, making her debut in the tournament, is set to finish the year in the top 20 of the WTA rankings for the first time since 2012.

Goerges has been on a winning streak recently and proved to be a tough opponent from the outset, breaking Sevastova in the first game.

She continued to dominate in the second set with a score of 4-1 after five games before she finally took Sevastova down.