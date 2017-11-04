Indian man goes to buy Apple’s iPhone X riding a horse and accompanied by a band

An Indian man went to buy an iPhonex riding a horse. Pallival, a resident of Naupada district, sat on the horse, holding a placard that read, “I love iPhone X” and had a band follow in, local media reported.

He went riding the horse with a procession and a band party to receive his iPhone X at 6:30 pm at Thane's Hariniwas circle on Friday, according to Times of India.

The Times reported that the man received his iPhone X while sitting on the horse by the store owner.

Shoppers surged into Apple Inc stores across the world on Friday to buy the new iPhone X, signaling stronger demand for the 10th anniversary version of the premium smartphone than the last two iterations.