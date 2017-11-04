Dragon boat competition held in Cambodia during annual water festival

CAMBODIA: Visitors from across the world witnessed a spectacular view as around 270 boats, their crew dressed in colorful T-shirts, began competing along a stretch of the Tonle Sap river that runs in front of the royal palace in Cambodia.

Fireworks add to the beauty of the three-day festival, which is celebrates every year when monsoon rains bloat the Mekong river, pushing the waters of the smaller Tonle Sap in the other direction.

According to the locals the water festival is celebrated to thank ancestors who won the fight with enemies and to thank rivers that provide water for all people.