Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dragon boat competition held in Cambodia during annual water festival

CAMBODIA: Visitors from across the world witnessed a spectacular view as around 270 boats, their crew dressed in colorful T-shirts, began competing along a stretch of the Tonle Sap river that runs in front of the royal palace in Cambodia.

Fireworks add to the beauty of the three-day festival, which is celebrates every year when monsoon rains bloat the Mekong river, pushing the waters of the smaller Tonle Sap in the other direction.

According to the locals the water festival is celebrated to thank ancestors who won the fight with enemies and to thank rivers that provide water for all people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Spain issues arrest warrant for Catalan leader

Spain issues arrest warrant for Catalan leader
23 dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean

23 dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean
New world record of largest gathering dressed up as Ghosts set in US

New world record of largest gathering dressed up as Ghosts set in US
Annual Rocket Festival celebrated in Japan

Annual Rocket Festival celebrated in Japan
Load More load more