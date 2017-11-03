Dense fog shrouds parts of Punjab, halts flights

LAHORE: A wave of fog swept over the most part of Punjab on early Saturday, shrouding landmarks including Lahore and causing flight delays and cancellations at several airports.

Dense fog has curtailed the visibility to zero on Motorway. Spokesman has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary traveling and to ensure using fog lights while driving.

Several domestic and international flights have been delayed and cancelled due to the dense fog at Faisalabad and Multan airports. The halt in operations at the airports caused travelers difficulties.

The weather phenomenon created a mysterious-looking veil across the province as visibility reduced to near zero due to thick fog and smoke. The Met Office issued a severe weather warning, urged travelers to take all possible measures to avert any untoward incident and advised the citizens to avoid traveling unnecessarily.