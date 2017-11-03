Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dense fog shrouds parts of Punjab, halts flights

Dense fog shrouds parts of Punjab, halts flights

LAHORE: A wave of fog swept over the most part of Punjab on early Saturday, shrouding landmarks including Lahore and causing flight delays and cancellations at several airports.

Dense fog has curtailed the visibility to zero on Motorway. Spokesman has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary traveling and to ensure using fog lights while driving.

Several domestic and international flights have been delayed  and cancelled due to the dense fog at Faisalabad and Multan airports. The halt in operations at the airports caused travelers difficulties.

The weather phenomenon created a mysterious-looking veil across the province as visibility reduced to near zero due to thick fog and smoke. The Met Office issued a severe weather warning, urged travelers to take all possible measures to avert any untoward incident and advised the citizens to avoid traveling unnecessarily.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Interior Minister rules out any possibility of martial law in Pakistan

Interior Minister rules out any possibility of martial law in Pakistan
Imran continues tirade against Nawaz Sharif

Imran continues tirade against Nawaz Sharif
Ishaq Dar undergoes heart procedure in London

Ishaq Dar undergoes heart procedure in London
Pakistan raises issue of anti-Pakistan slogans on London cabs with UK

Pakistan raises issue of anti-Pakistan slogans on London cabs with UK
Load More load more