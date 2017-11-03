Fifth BPL edition to begin today, Pak players to feature in event

DHAKA: The fifth edition of the money-spinning Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is all set to begin today (Saturday, November 4 ), more than a dozen Pakistani players have been granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) by PCB to participate in the event.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is considered the most popular and prestigious franchise-based domestic cricket league of Bangladesh.

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will mark its debut as a BPL venue with the introduction of local franchisee Sylhet Sixers before they take on defending champions Dhaka Dynamites in the opening match of the seven-team competition.

Pakistan's former legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis is in Bangladesh to promote an event by the Sylhet Sixers. The Sixers arranged a pace-bowling hunt event to give prizes to the future fast bowlers.

Regarding the BPL, Waqar said: "BPL is doing really well. It is improving every year. Bangladesh are improving through the BPL as well and it is something that has caught the eye."

This season's BPL will be played in three cities – Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet.