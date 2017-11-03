23 dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean

ROME: 23 bodies were recovered from the Mediterranean on late Friday after a boat capsized , while 64 others rescued conducting a speedy rescue operation as their inflatable vessel began taking on water, said EU naval officials.

According to EU´s anti-migrant task force, At least 23 people drowned as the dinghy they were traveling in sank, 64 other were rescued taking a timely steps.

A big numbers of men, women and children have drowned so far this year in the Mediterranean Sea, while anti-immigration activists and volunteer rescuers have to run into difficulty in the Mediterranean to help the survivors.