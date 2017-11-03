Fri November 03, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 3, 2017

Pakistan raises issue of anti-Pakistan slogans on London cabs with UK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, called in the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew, Friday to convey Islamabad's serious concern at the display of slogans on London cabs that directly attack Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to ministry of foreign affairs, the British High Commissioner was informed that Pakistan, in line with the UN Charter, reject actions and advertisements with malicious content that impinge on our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The issue was also being raised with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office by Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London.

Pakistan is aware of the intentions of such sinister and malicious campaigns, which should not be allowed on the soil of a friendly country.

