Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

China’s first eclectic plane makes maiden flight

An advanced version of China's first electric plane made its first flight, flying for two hours compared with about 45 minutes in an earlier attempt, state media says.

The two-seater aircraft, the RX1E-A, designed by Shenyang Aerospace University, performed the task at around 3 pm at Caihu airport in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning province.

The extended endurance of the plane will help it tap into markets in the United States and Europe, according to Zou Haining, deputy head of Liaoning General Aviation Academy.

In addition, the improved aircraft is equipped with a new parachute that enables safe landing of both pilot and plane.

With a maximum speed of 160 km per hour, the aircraft can be used in pilot training, passenger transportation, tourism and aerial photography.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Iran denounces CIA ´fake news´ in Bin Laden files

Iran denounces CIA ´fake news´ in Bin Laden files
Not every thought is worth tweeting: Michelle Obama

Not every thought is worth tweeting: Michelle Obama
Hitler, Saddam: Palestinians cope with loaded names

Hitler, Saddam: Palestinians cope with loaded names
There’s nothing more magical than Christmas in New York

There’s nothing more magical than Christmas in New York
Load More load more