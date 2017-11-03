Not every thought is worth tweeting: Michelle Obama

The former first lady took to the stage at The Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago to talk about the dangers of social media and the importance of using each platform intelligently.

While sharing the stage with the famous poet Elizabeth Alexander, Michelle Obama shed light on the importance of using social media platforms in a cautious and educated manner. "This whole 'tell it like it is' business, that's nonsense," she explained.

She further addressed the conference that, “You just don't say what's on your mind. You don't tweet every thought, Most of your first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day." Although the former first lady quickly clarified that she wasn't "talking about anybody in particular," the crowd's reaction certainly said it all, as many let out audible chuckles and rounds of applause summarizing it all to which she was referring to.

She further made it clear to her audience, “You’re the first lady or the president, the commander-in-chief, and you have that voice. You have that power. What comes with that is responsibility to know that every word you utter has consequences.”

“You can’t slash and burn up folks because you think you are right. You have to treat people like they are precious — even those you don’t agree with.”

Her warning to young people that social media was “a powerful weapon” also urged people to think about the way they express themselves. “Just tell it like it is. No, you don’t. You need to think, and spell it right, and have good grammar.”