Fri November 03, 2017
REUTERS
November 3, 2017

Beatles, Prince, Presley items up for auction

Memorabilia from more than 50 years of rock and roll is set to go under the hammer on Saturday.

Items once owned by The Beatles, Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Madonna comprise the lots up the Icons and Idols Auction taking place in Los Angeles.

Items include the MTV Moonman from the Video Music Awards that was presented to Kurt Cobain for best new artist for "Smells Like Teen Spirit", two jackets and a rhinestone glove that were worn by Michael Jackson on his triumph tour, and a Cloud electric guitar belonging to Prince.

Among the more peculiar items is an x-ray taken of Elvis Presley's wrist. Julian's Auctions is behind the Icons and Idols Rock-N-Roll auction.

